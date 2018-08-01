My 2 Cents: President Trump And Media Cease Fire

If you did't catch the President's Make America Great Again rally Tuesday night in Florida, President Trump made sure his Twitter followers, 53 million strong saw this moment.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta was shouted down during his live shot by Trump supporters chanting "CNN sucks," and by retweeting it the President has essentially endorsed that kind of behavior.

CNN has been highly critical of the Trump Presidency.

A Harvard study found that during the first 100 days he was in office 93 percent of CNN's coverage was negative. But not just CNN. NBC and CBS were over 90 percent negative too. That is seriously out of balance and sparked President Trump to label carious outlets "fake news".

He's made his point but calling the media the "enemy of the people" is taking it too far.

It's time for President Trump to lead the way and declare a cease fire with the media. But both sides have to respect that cease fire and treat each other fairly.