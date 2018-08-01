Family of hostage killed by Los Angeles police files claim

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

Police: Bush's doctor's killing may have been act of revenge

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game.

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas.

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.

The family of a woman who was fatally shot by Los Angeles officers during a hostage situation filed claims against the city and the police department.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Nick Ramirez, holds a memorial card of Elizabeth Tollison, who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers during a hostage situation, at press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

By ARIEL TU

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The family of a woman fatally shot by Los Angeles officers while firing at a man who held a knife to her throat filed a claim against the police department and the city, lawyers announced Wednesday.

Elizabeth Tollison's family, who filed the claim Tuesday, said at a news conference Wednesday that officers showed no regard for her life as she was briefly held hostage.

Police said they opened fire on Guillermo Perez on June 16 after he began cutting Tollison's throat outside a church that helps homeless people. Both Perez and Tollison, who were homeless, died at the scene.

But Brian Dunn, the attorney representing Tollison's family, said that a doctor told Tollison's son that she only had a cut on her cheek and that it was not life-threatening.

On June 16, police arrived at the church after a 911 call reported a man had stabbed his ex-girlfriend.

Perez ignored officers' commands to drop the knife before he grabbed Tollison, who was standing nearby, according to video footage from officers' body cameras.

Witnesses told police that Perez moved the knife in a "sawing motion against her throat and cut her throat," Cmdr. Alan Hamilton, who leads the unit that investigates police shootings, said in the video.

Three officers opened fire, shooting 18 rounds, killing Perez and Tollison.

Tollison's son, Jesse Pelaez, said at Wednesday's news conference that he thinks that "if the hostage was somebody important, the situation would have been handled differently."

"It hurts me so much knowing I'll never be able to see, talk or listen to my mother again because the police didn't know how to handle the situation properly," he said.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that "officers were forced to make split-second decisions based on the actions of a violent individual."

But Dunn said the department violated training protocols for handling suspects armed with weapons other than firearms and should have tried harder to de-escalate the situation.

"It is illogical and inconceivable for an officer on the scene to not realize that she will certainly be shot if 18 rounds are fired," Dunn said.

"They say this is a fast-moving situation," he said. "This is a fast-moving situation because they turned it into a fast-moving situation."

Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein did not immediately return a message Wednesday asking about the discrepancy over where Tollison was cut or about whether the department violated training protocols.

Tollison's death marked the second time in five weeks in which Los Angeles police killed hostages or bystanders as they tried to stop attackers. On July 21, police tried to stop an armed man from entering a Trader Joe's store and fatally shot the supermarket's assistant manager who was standing nearby.

If the city rejects the claim for damages, the family can proceed to court with a lawsuit.

