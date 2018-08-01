Newly released bodycam videos show Vegas shooting aftermath

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

Police: Bush's doctor's killing may have been act of revenge

Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last October.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an armed law enforcement official stands at the ...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. More police body-worn cameras made public Wednesda...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an armed law enforcement official points his gun...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police body camera videos made public Wednesday show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas hotel and officers directing panicked people to flee a concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

Radio communications recorded in some of the 16 video files offer a sense of timing during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history, with officers responding to false-alarm reports of shootings at other casinos learning that the gunman had been found dead in his 32nd-floor floor suite of the Mandalay Bay resort.

"Reports of shots fired at the Aria appear unfounded at this time," a man's voice says on the radio close to one officer's body camera. "There was a large crowd running, but no one who can say that they actually heard shots."

"Yeah," says the unnamed officer wearing the camera and carrying an assault-style rifle with a team off officers moving up the Las Vegas Strip and into a casino. "We're going to be getting a lot of those tonight."

Another radio report says, "We're with security now. They're saying they don't have any shots fired inside New York-New York."

Police and the FBI later attributed false reports of shootings at other casinos on and near the Strip to a rapid spread of panic late Oct. 1.

Videos show tense officers on a pedestrian walkway directing people out of a casino at gunpoint while shouting commands for them to keep hands up.

A SWAT team dispatches a dog around corners of a stairwell inside the Mandalay Bay resort and searches an employee found working in one hotel office.

The videos represented the 13th batch of documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video released since May 2 after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lost a public records lawsuit by media including The Associated Press.

Records seen to date have not provided a motive for Stephen Paddock, a retired accountant and high-stakes gambler, to amass an arsenal of assault-style weapons and unleash a deadly barrage into a crowd of 22,000 people attending a Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has said he doesn't expect a motive will be found.

But police and the FBI have said they are confident that Paddock was the only shooter and that the attack did not involve a broader conspiracy. Authorities say Paddock fired out the windows for about 10 minutes and wounded a casino security guard in a hallway outside his door and then killed himself before police arrived.

Lombardo has promised a final police report of the shooting this summer.

The top FBI official in Nevada, Aaron Rouse, said this week that his agency's final report should be made public by the end of the year.

