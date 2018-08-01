Phoenix public transit to try Waymo to connect more riders

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last October.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows the Waymo logo on the of a Jaguar I-Pace vehicle, in New York. Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would ...

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Five months after Uber pulled its self-driving cars out of Arizona following a fatal accident, Google spinoff Waymo is putting the technology back on Phoenix streets in partnership with the city's transit system.

Valley Metro, the agency that oversees metro Phoenix's light rail and buses, had already been in talks about partnering with Waymo for several months before the accident last March that killed a pedestrian. The company's safety record is impeccable, but they are always trying to improve, Valley Metro CEO Scott Smith said Wednesday.

"As tragic as the Uber accident was, what it did do was it pointed out to everybody, including Waymo, that there was a higher standard that needed to be met," Smith said. "It caused them to not only continue with what they were doing, but really step it up."

Waymo announced in a blog post Tuesday a pilot program that would allow riders to hail an autonomous car to the nearest Valley Metro transit stop. Riders would order a vehicle through the Waymo app.

Valley Metro employees will be the first to try out the technology. The cars, which are about the size of mini-vans and have the Waymo logo prominently displayed, will likely be staffed with Waymo employees, Smith said.

The program is more of a research project, for now, with the company trying to gather data about the experiences of riders, Smith said. Most riders live and work within half a mile of their transit stop, making the public transportation unappealing for others. A driverless car service could change that.

"There are some people who are saying that this new technology will replace or make public transportation irrelevant, obsolete. We don't believe that," Smith said. "We believe this will expand our ability to serve."

Valley Metro and Waymo are sharing the costs. Valley Metro's board approved $200,000 in spending over the next two years toward operation of the cars.

The goal is to bridge the gap for travelers who may have difficulty getting to a bus or light rail line, Waymo said in a statement.

The initiative comes in the wake of more scrutiny on driverless technology. A self-driving Uber car struck and killed Elaine Herzberg in March in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe. Herzberg, 49, was crossing a darkened road outside of a crosswalk. An investigative report by the National Transportation and Safety Board showed the backup driver had been streaming a television show for more than 40 minutes before the accident while the car was in autonomous mode.

Uber later ended the testing of self-driving cars in Arizona. But the company took its first step toward relaunching its autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh last week. A handful of vehicles were back on the road with some safety modifications to the cars and driver training.

A spokesman for Waymo declined to comment Wednesday on the Uber incident. CEO John Krafcik previously said the accident hit close to home for the company but that he was confident their technology could handle situations like the pedestrian collision in Tempe.

Waymo is also testing a pilot program in Phoenix involving Walmart. Last week, the company announced customers could try using its autonomous car service to pick up groceries at Walmart stores.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.