Man Caught After Cross-County Police Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle

A cross-county police chase lands a man behind bars Monday evening. Officers were able to catch up with the suspect after the victim caught him driving her truck around town.

The victim had gone inside a relative’s house for just a few minutes. When she came out, the truck was gone.

The victim said she left her keys in her Ford F-150, and left it running. The truck was stolen near 31st and South May in Oklahoma City. She didn't see anyone in the area that could have taken it, so no suspect information was given to police at that time.

Later in the day, the victim reportedly got a ride for a friend in hopes of tracking down her stolen truck. While they were driving around, the woman said she saw the suspect behind the wheel of her truck driving in the same area.

That's when she called 911.

“Officers were eventually able to locate it and also got into a pursuit with that car. The pursuit led officers from southwest Oklahoma City all the way over to near McLoud. That's when the pursuit ended,” Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City Police, said.

Near the end of the pursuit, the suspect hit Stop Sticks set up by police, which made him drive into a field.

The man was safely taken into custody and was identified as 30-year-old Eric Moore.

“We always encourage citizens to let us take over the investigation. In this case, the citizen safely followed the vehicle and was able to provide information to officers, which helped officers to later locate the vehicle,” Morgan said.

Moore was arrested on complaints of stealing a motor vehicle, among several other complaints.