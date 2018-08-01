Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia

Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:23:20 GMT
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.
Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.More >>
FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas.
The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.More >>
The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018.
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.More >>
A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>
Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.
Facebook is still playing whack-a-mole in battle against election interference.More >>
Officials say three Ukrainians have been arrested on accusations of hacking into restaurants, casinos and other businesses in 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and elsewhere around the world.More >>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.
A police spokeswoman says multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting the toddler being attacked by two pit bulls in a northeast Philadelphia home.
Officers arrived and shot three dogs, killing two. Police say there were a total of five or six dogs in the rear of the building.
Police say the boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition and succumbed to his injuries just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. His name has not been immediately released.
This story has been corrected to note throughout that the victim was male rather than female.
