Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Officials say three Ukrainians have been arrested on accusations of hacking into restaurants, casinos and other businesses in 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and elsewhere around the world.

Facebook is still playing whack-a-mole in battle against election interference.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook is spending heavily to avoid a repeat of the Russian interference that play...

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

Police: Bush's doctor's killing may have been act of revenge

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.

A police spokeswoman says multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting the toddler being attacked by two pit bulls in a northeast Philadelphia home.

Officers arrived and shot three dogs, killing two. Police say there were a total of five or six dogs in the rear of the building.

Police say the boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition and succumbed to his injuries just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. His name has not been immediately released.

___

This story has been corrected to note throughout that the victim was male rather than female.

