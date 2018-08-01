Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.

A police spokeswoman says multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting the toddler being attacked by two pit bulls in a northeast Philadelphia home.

Officers arrived and shot three dogs, killing two. Police say there were a total of five or six dogs in the rear of the building.

Police say the boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition and succumbed to his injuries just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. His name has not been immediately released.

___

This story has been corrected to note throughout that the victim was male rather than female.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.