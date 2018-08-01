Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Trump at rally makes false claim on photo IDs for groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.

A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...

Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

Dunkin' Donuts has recently updated its menu with the company's first gluten-free product _ a fudge brownie.

Dunkin' Donuts has recently updated its menu with the company's first gluten-free product _ a fudge brownie.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc...

Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last October.

Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, image taken from police body cam video released Wednesday, July 25, 2018, by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a law enforcement official, left, directs concer...

Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.

Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.

A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.

A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.

Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would also boost public transportation use.

Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would also boost public transportation use.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows the Waymo logo on the of a Jaguar I-Pace vehicle, in New York. Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would ...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows the Waymo logo on the of a Jaguar I-Pace vehicle, in New York. Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would ...

Phoenix public transit to try Waymo to connect more riders

Phoenix public transit to try Waymo to connect more riders

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc...

CANTON, Mass. (AP) - A larger portion of America's population can say they run on Dunkin's.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts has recently updated its menu with the company's first gluten-free product - a fudge brownie.

The individually wrapped snack is among several new ones, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders.

The company's spokesman says it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

The brownie will be loaded with 350 calories and 34 grams of sugar. That tops even the Boston Kreme Donut, which is 300 calories.

The chain has recently undergone several changes, including naming 50-year-old David Hoffman as its new CEO in July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.