Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds

    Court strikes down Trump push to cut 'sanctuary city' funds

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:19:11 GMT
    A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
    A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>

  • Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:18:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>

  • Phoenix public transit to try Waymo to connect more riders

    Phoenix public transit to try Waymo to connect more riders

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:18:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows the Waymo logo on the of a Jaguar I-Pace vehicle, in New York. Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would ...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo shows the Waymo logo on the of a Jaguar I-Pace vehicle, in New York. Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would ...
    Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would also boost public transportation use.More >>
    Google spinoff Waymo and Phoenix's major transit agency are partnering to test self-driving vehicles that would also boost public transportation use.More >>
    •   

CANTON, Mass. (AP) - A larger portion of America's population can say they run on Dunkin's.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts has recently updated its menu with the company's first gluten-free product - a fudge brownie.

The individually wrapped snack is among several new ones, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders.

The company's spokesman says it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

The brownie will be loaded with 350 calories and 34 grams of sugar. That tops even the Boston Kreme Donut, which is 300 calories.

The chain has recently undergone several changes, including naming 50-year-old David Hoffman as its new CEO in July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.