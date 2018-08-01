Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

    Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:13:53 GMT
    A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.More >>
    A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.More >>

  • Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get 'a rush' but also risk

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:13:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>

  • Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia

    Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:13:42 GMT
    Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.More >>
    Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - A supervisor at New York's Kennedy Airport took bribes and broke security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly over the last five years, prosecutors said.

Marlene Mizzi, 54, was indicted Wednesday on charges of receiving a reward for official misconduct.

Joseph Jourieh, 58, a travel coordinator who works on behalf of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, also was charged. He is accused of giving Mizzi meals, limo rides and a watch.

They each face up to four years in prison if convicted on the top counts. Information on their arraignments and lawyers wasn't immediately available.

Mizzi was suspended in June from her job as assistant duty supervisor at the airport. Prosecutors said she had worked there for 35 years.

Qatar's mission to the U.N. didn't immediately comment.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said Mizzi didn't have proper approval to make exceptions to a rule prohibiting foreign state aircraft from parking overnight.

During the annual General Assembly gathering in September, airport rules require that foreign state aircraft depart within two hours of arrival.

Prosecutors did not identify the other countries involved.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.