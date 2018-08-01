Groups call for feds to look at Ohio State abuse response

Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:01 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:01:02 GMT
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:59:38 GMT
A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>
A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:59:33 GMT
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...
A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.More >>
A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:58:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...
The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.More >>
The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:58:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:57:46 GMT
The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>
The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:57 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:57:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.
A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.More >>
A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:53:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...
A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.More >>
A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.More >>
Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:53:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Adalene Moreno's hand is shown during an interview Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Sandy, Utah. Adalene , a 4-year-old Utah girl who had two fingers partially amputated in a grocery store escalator last year is learning to color pic...
A 4-year-old Utah girl who had two fingers severed in a grocery store escalator last year is learning to color pictures again, but she could be facing more surgeries as her small hands grow.More >>
A 4-year-old Utah girl who had two fingers severed in a grocery store escalator last year is learning to color pictures again, but she could be facing more surgeries as her small hands grow.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Advocacy groups are calling for the U.S. Department of Education to investigate how Ohio State University responded to a late doctor's alleged sexual misconduct against male athletes and other students over two decades.
In a letter Wednesday, the National Women's Law Center argues Ohio State failed to address Richard Strauss' behavior and violated federal Title IX law. The letter notes allegations of recurrent sexual misconduct by doctors at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California led to reviews by the department's Office for Civil Rights.
The letter's 36 co-signers include a legal group representing some of the men suing Ohio State over alleged abuse by Strauss, who retired in 1998.
Ohio State says how officials responded during Strauss' tenure is a key focus of an ongoing, independent investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.