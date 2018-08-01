Groups call for feds to look at Ohio State abuse response - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Groups call for feds to look at Ohio State abuse response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Advocacy groups are calling for the U.S. Department of Education to investigate how Ohio State University responded to a late doctor's alleged sexual misconduct against male athletes and other students over two decades.

In a letter Wednesday, the National Women's Law Center argues Ohio State failed to address Richard Strauss' behavior and violated federal Title IX law. The letter notes allegations of recurrent sexual misconduct by doctors at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California led to reviews by the department's Office for Civil Rights.

The letter's 36 co-signers include a legal group representing some of the men suing Ohio State over alleged abuse by Strauss, who retired in 1998.

Ohio State says how officials responded during Strauss' tenure is a key focus of an ongoing, independent investigation.

