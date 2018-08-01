US: 3 Ukrainians arrested in hacking plot that hit 47 states

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

Newly released police body camera videos show SWAT teams searching stairways and offices of a Las Vegas Strip hotel and officers directing people to flee a nearby concert venue during a shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last October.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Three Ukrainian members of a sophisticated international hacking group that targeted restaurants, casinos and other businesses in 47 U.S. states to steal credit and debit card records have been arrested and face charges in federal court in Seattle, officials said Wednesday.

The hacking group, known as FIN7 or Carbanak, stole about 15 million credit and debit cards records and also targeted establishments in the District of Columbia and around the world, U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes told reporters. Companies that had information stolen included Chipotle, Arby's, Red Robin and Jason's Deli.

Losses totaled in the tens of millions of dollars, Hayes said.

"We are under no illusions that we have taken this group down altogether, but we have made a significant impact," Hayes said.

The operation is one of the largest cybercrime cases the FBI has handled, in terms of losses, number of victims and the size of the criminal organization, said FBI Special Agent Jay Tabb.

Suspects Dmytro Fedorov, Fedir Hladyr and Andrii Kolpakov face 26 felony charges that range from wire fraud, computer hacking and identity theft, according to the indictment.

"The charges are very serious and my client may be facing the decades in jail if convicted," said Arkady Bukh, a lawyer representing Hladyr.

Bukh said the case is complex and that "there is no clear decision at this time whether (we) will go to trial or will consider a plea."

Officials say Hladyr, who was arrested in Germany in January and is in custody in Seattle, was FIN7's systems administrator and maintained the group's servers. His trial is set for October 22.

Fedorov and Kolpakov supervised hackers who breached the computer systems, officials said. Fedorov is being held in Poland and Kolpakov is in Spain awaiting extradition to the U.S.

"Our intention is to bring them back here to Seattle so they can face these charges and we can hold them to account," Hayes said. "These hackers think they can hide behind keyboards in faraway places and escape the long arm of the United States law."

The group used sophisticated techniques to worm their way into computer networks, sending carefully crafted emails to employees at the businesses that appeared to be legitimate, Tabb said.

"These emails were sent to people and catering departments at hotels or restaurants and appeared to be harmless," Tabb said. "They often accompanied the emails with phone calls to employees to get them to open the attachments sent in emails. Of course, if they opened the attachment, that would deploy the malware onto the victim company's computer systems."

Fin7 used an adapted version of the notorious Carbanak malware with an arsenal of other tools to steal payment card information from the businesses, Tabb said.

The stolen credit and debit card numbers were often were sold in underground online marketplaces and criminals then made charges on the cards, Tabb said.

Tabb said the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more arrests.

He said the group's success stealing credit and debit card information in nearly every U.S. state should serve as a warning for people to "take measures to secure finances, including credit monitoring and reporting suspicious activity on payment cards to your bank or credit card provider."

Follow Martha Bellisle on Twitter at https://twitter.com/marthabellisle

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.