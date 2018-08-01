Photo Captures Great White Shark Lurking Next To Oblivious Paddleboarder

A shark was caught on camera swimming very close to an unsuspecting paddleboarder out on his morning paddle, CBS Boston reports.

"It was pretty shocking and startling and amazing," said Roger Freeman, who didn't know how close a call it was until he saw a picture later. "It's an amazing picture."

Freeman said he was out along Nauset Beach in Massachusetts on Sunday enjoying the cool breeze and nice waves -- not knowing the shark was right there. The shark, which CBS Boston reports was a great white, was lurking just a few feet beneath him.

"I was glad to get off the water and go eat breakfast, and not be breakfast," Freeman said with a smile.

The Boston Globe reports that the photo was taken with a drone.

It was quite the talk among beachgoers in the town of Orleans. Sharks are on everyone's mind.

"It makes me say I'm not going to go in above my knees," one beachgoer said.

There have been many close encounters with sharks off Cape Cod recently, including a 12-foot-long great white that got into a tugging war with a fisherman, who had just landed a striper. The shark bit its tail off and tried to get the rest of it.

Experts say warmer water temperatures and food are allowing sharks to arrive in the area earlier. There are also more people out in the water, which is why shark sightings are happening more frequently.

Shark sightings are expected to increase in the area.

