Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.

(AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man who alleges in a new lawsuit that a McDonald's employee spiked his drink with a heroin substitute said he had just seated his three young boys on the couch with their happy meals when he took a drink from his Diet Coke while he read work emails on his computer.

Trevor Walker said he suddenly lost feeling in his arms and legs and his vision became distorted. He thought he was having a severe anxiety attack. Before he blacked out and collapsed, he sent two text messages to his wife who was working in the in-home hair styling salon, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Utah state court.

"I am having sensations in my arms and everything is moving slowly. I'm feeling scared," he texted. "I don't know what to do. I'm so scared I'm trying to be calm. I need you."

Walker, 33, survived the August 2016 incident after being taken to the emergency room, but now he's suing McDonald's and Coca-Cola after settlement talks with McDonald's broke off, he said Wednesday in an interview.

"It was kind like of like getting punched in the face without knowing it's on the way," Walker said, a software engineer. "I was with my kids: that was the part that made it especially scary."

McDonald's spokesman Khim Aday said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Coca-Cola didn't respond to an emailed question about the lawsuit.

Police investigated the incident at the McDonald's in the Salt Lake City suburb of Riverton but never made arrests after all the employees interviewed denied wrongdoing, said detective Jared Richardson of the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City.

Richardson said surveillance video from the night of the incident in the drive-thru wasn't available according to McDonald's because that footage runs on a two-week loop and the request came in too late.

The lawsuit says the state crime lab determined the heroin replacement, called buprenorphine. It is a replacement for heroin or opioids that usually comes in a dissolvable film, Walker's attorney explains in the lawsuit. A photo included in the filing shows a white filmy substance and speckles floating at the top of the Diet Coke.

Investigators could never determine how it got there, Richardson said.

The Salt Lake Tribune first reported the lawsuit.

In 2014 a Utah woman nearly died after unknowingly drinking iced tea mixed with chemicals at a Dickey's Barbecue in a Salt Lake City suburb. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the incident. The woman settled with the barbecue chain for an unknown amount of money.

Walker said at first he was relieved to find out the drug had been put in his drink because he was worried he was having some other kind of health condition. But, he then was overwhelmed with bewilderment over why someone would spike his drink.

Richardson of Unified Police said investigators never had a suspect.

Walker said he had trouble sleeping and PTSD symptoms after the incident. He and his wife, Rachelle Walker, 31, said they still get anxiety eating out at restaurants.

He's asking for unspecified damages and said he wants McDonald's to take responsibility for what happened.

"I would like there to be some justice for what has taken place. I don't want to see somebody else go through what we've gone through," Walker said. "It could have been my son. If one of my son's had drank my drink, the outcome could have been worse."

