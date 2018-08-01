Police: Bush's doctor's killing may have been act of revenge

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.

The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.

(AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...

(AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.

A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors may have been seeking revenge for his mother, who died on the doctor's operating table more than 20 years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph James Pappas, 65, should be considered armed, dangerous and possibly suicidal, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Wednesday.

"There was a lot of planning that went into this. There was a lot of planning and, sadly, some skill," Acevedo said of the July 20 attack on Dr. Mark Hausknecht. Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his bike to work. Authorities say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

A tip on Tuesday led police to suspect Pappas, the chief said, though he didn't elaborate as to the nature of the tip.

Acevedo said Pappas hasn't been seen in 36 to 48 hours. He said the last anyone had heard from Pappas was in a Tuesday morning text message in which Pappas wrote that he was going to kill himself.

Acevedo said police searched his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday and found evidence that ties Pappas to the killing, but he declined to elaborate as to the nature of the evidence.

The chief said Pappas is white and very fit, and that he's likely getting around on his 10-speed bicycle, which he rides "extensively and almost exclusively."

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the ex-president complained about lightheadedness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.