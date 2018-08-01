OKC Police Investigating After Teen Injured In NW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police are investigating following shooting on the northwest side Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 6800 block of Northwest 12th Street.

Officers said a teen was injured by shattered glass after a vehicle was struck by a bullet. The injury in non-life threatening.

No definitive suspect information has been released.

Crews have shutdown NW 12th Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.