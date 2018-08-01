Woman sentenced for role in deaths of boyfriend's parents - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Woman sentenced for role in deaths of boyfriend's parents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut woman will serve eight years in prison in connection with the fatal shootings of her boyfriend's parents.

Jennifer Valiante did not say anything in court Wednesday as the sentence was handed down by a Superior Court judge in Bridgeport.

Valiante had pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the case of her boyfriend, Kyle Navin, who was sentenced in June to 55 years in prison. Navin had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder just before his trial was to begin in the slayings of Jeffrey and Jeannette Navin, of Easton.

The couple had gone missing in August 2015. Their bodies had been found in a wooded area more than two months later.

During the sentencing, Judge Robert Devlin says Valiante "could have stopped the madness."

