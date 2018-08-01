New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Presumed American remains from Korea War head home

    Presumed American remains from Korea War head home

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:28:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...
    The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.More >>
    The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.More >>

  • New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

    New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:28:50 GMT
    The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>
    The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>

  • Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

    Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:27:53 GMT
    Consumers face higher prices as companies pass along costs of fuel, trade disputes.More >>
    Consumers face higher prices as companies pass along costs of fuel, trade disputes.More >>
    •   

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

The people said Wednesday that three Washington insiders - Tony Podesta, Gregory Craig and Vin Weber - were suspected of failing to register as foreign agents. They said the referrals were made earlier this year.

The people were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The referrals stemming from Robert Mueller's investigation were first reported Tuesday by CNN.

The same U.S. attorney's office is handling a separate fraud investigation of Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors and a lawyer for Podesta declined comment Wednesday. Attempts to contact Craig and Weber weren't immediately successful.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.