RIVERSPORT Rodeo To Return To OKC On Labor Day Weekend

RIVERSPORT Adventures is bringing back RIVERSPORT Rodeo to Oklahoma City on Labor Day weekend.

For the last three summers the rodeo has been on Labor Day weekend which falls on September 1-3 this year.

RIVERSPORT will be offering regular rafting and tubing, but will also be adding the “RIVERSPORT Rodeo” on Saturday, September 1. For $2 per ride, guests can attempt to ride the Big Water Bull down the Surf Zone, RIVERSPORT Rapids’ final wave. Anyone who makes it past the finish line in the lower pond will receive a $25 gift card to Big Water Grill.

“This is a fun event we only do once a year,” explained RIVERSPORT Rafting Operations Manager Andres Reyes. “It’s a little family-friendly competition that everyone 8 and older can participate in.”

“You’re going to make great memories at RIVERSPORT on Labor Day Weekend.”

Families with kids ages 8+ can explore the six-story Sky Trail ropes course, the zip line across the Oklahoma River, high speed slides, climbing walls, bicycle pump tracks and more, including whitewater rafting in RIVERSPORT Rapids. RIVERSPORT also offers a youth zone and youth pricing for families with youth ages 7 and under, and kids ages 5 and younger are free.

RIVERSPORT Day Passes are $49 and Adventure passes are $39 (does not include whitewater). Youth passes are $29. Passes can be purchased in the McClendon Whitewater Center in RIVERSPORT Rapids or online at http://www.riversportokc.org/passes/.

For more information about RIVERSPORT Adventure Park, visit http://www.riversportokc.org/, email info@riversportokc.org or call (405)552-4040.