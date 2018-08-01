Man says 'voices' made him kill NY date, admits LA attack

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.

An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.

Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

NEW YORK (AP) - A man accused of killing a New York City woman he met on a dating app says voices in his head made him do it.

Danueal Drayton spoke to a reporter with New York's Daily News who visited him at a Los Angeles jail.

In an interview published Tuesday, Drayton says he remembers strangling Queens nurse Samantha Stewart two weeks ago and talked about voices urging him to harm people.

"I really liked her. I didn't want to kill her," he said from behind a glass partition. "They told me she had to die."

Drayton was arrested last week in Los Angeles after police say he sexually assaulted a different woman, tried to strangle her and refused to let her leave her apartment. He has pleaded not guilty. Drayton told the Daily News that he also remembers choking that woman.

Two law enforcement officials previously told The Associated Press that after his arrest, Drayton claimed he had killed at least five women in Connecticut and New York. The officials were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Investigators are trying to verify his stories.

Drayton told the Daily News that he and Stewart visited a race track and shared an artichoke pizza and he had no intention of hurting her.

"I'm a passenger in my own body," Drayton said repeatedly. "It's mind control," he said. "They use direct-energy weapons on me to control my mind."

Drayton said he strangled Stewart and tried to resuscitate her but eventually, her body went "stiff."

He used bleach to partially clean up the crime scene but intentionally left his "Egyptian cologne" behind in the hope police could link it to him.

"I wanted to get caught. I took some of her things with me and used them. I kept my same phone. I knew they could track it. I didn't know how long it would take," he said.

Drayton said Tuesday he also recalled choking an ex-girlfriend at a park in Inwood, Long Island.

That woman, Zynea Barney, told the Daily News this week that Drayton seemed like a "cool guy" initially, but when she broke up with him, he tried to strangle her until bystanders intervened. The next day he threatened to kill her and her family, she said.

After buying a one-way ticket to California using Stewart's credit card, Drayton landed in Los Angeles and met a woman while taking an Uber ride, he said.

He said they went back to the woman's apartment, where he choked her. He recalled seeing her body wedged between a toilet and the wall, thinking she was dead, but then she stirred.

Drayton said he attempted suicide with Advil before police caught up with him.

He told the Daily News he couldn't remember meeting a 23-year-old woman he is accused of raping in Brooklyn.

But he also said the voices cause him to have blackouts. "They make it so I can't remember," he said.

Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Washington and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

