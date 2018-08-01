Two Seriously Injured In Head-On-Collision In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Seriously Injured In Head-On-Collision In SE OKC

Firefighters were called to the report of a serious accident near the intersection of southeast 104th and S. Hiwassee Rd. Wednesday morning. 

First arriving firefighters reported two vehicles were involved in the collision. One patient required extrication. 

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, and after approximately 15 minutes were able to free the pinned victim. 

A second victim was deemed critical and transported to the local trauma center. 

