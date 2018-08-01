Report: Midwest economy still growing but at slower pace - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Midwest economy still growing but at slower pace

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A monthly survey report suggests economic growth is still slowing in nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report released Wednesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index declined to 57.0 in July from 61.8 in June and 67.3 in May. It's still the 20th straight month that the index remained above growth neutral 50.0.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the region's manufacturing growth of 2.6 percent over the past 12 months exceeds the U.S. growth rate of 2.3 percent.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.