Your 2 Cents: TSA Secret Program: Quiet Skies

Since 2010 the TSA has operated a program called "Quiet Skies," with Air Marshals closely monitoring airline passengers who have certain travel patterns and behavior, despite having no criminal background or known terrorist connection.  

Some were shocked, calling it an invasion of privacy, but I'd be shocked if they weren't doing it. 

Lynn wrote, "Like you Kelly, I feel safer knowing this is going on. I would rather have someone watching when it isn't necessary than not watching when it could save lives."

Peggy in Calvin said, "I don’t fly much but you know I don’t care if they watch me. I have nothing to hide."

Skip from Cordell added, "Never know what a bad guy looks like!!!!!!"

But Jeff in Midwest City said, “I couldn't disagree with you more! What happens to the information they collect on people if they're not a terrorist...what rights will you be willing to compromise in the future after the next attack?"

And Brian argued, "TSA is not law enforcement! Federal appeals court said airport screeners are immune from claims under a federal law governing assaults, false arrests and other abuses."

Tim asked, "Isn't that considered stalking?"

And finally, from Mike in Shawnee, "Better an air marshal watch over me than an air terrorist…"

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

