Jury to be selected in retrial of ex-jail guard union boss - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Jury to be selected in retrial of ex-jail guard union boss

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook's bribery retrial is set to begin Wednesday... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook's bribery retrial is set to begin Wednesday...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-08-01 05:05:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>

  • New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

    New fire erupts in Northern California; homes threatened

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-08-01 05:04:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...
    Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>
    Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:50 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:50:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    •   

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The bribery retrial of New York City's longtime ex-jail guard union boss is set to begin Wednesday with jury selection.

A jury deadlocked last year in the first trial of Norman Seabrook. If a jury is selected fast enough, opening statements could begin soon afterward.

The 58-year-old was arrested in 2016 on conspiracy and fraud charges.

Prosecutors say he accepted $60,000 in bribes in a $1,000 Ferragamo handbag to steer $20 million in union funds to a hedge fund.

His lawyers say he never took bribes and most of his cash resulted from gambling winnings.

The retrial will have a new wrinkle after U.S. District judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled two weeks ago that the government can show jurors evidence that the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association lost $19 million of its $20 million investment when the hedge fund went bankrupt.

Earning up to $300,000 annually, Seabrook led the nation's largest municipal jail guard union for over two decades. In his powerful post, he was beloved by guards, feared by jail administrators and was approached delicately by city politicians.

Seabrook was believed to be so influential that some thought he had more influence over the city's Rikers Island jail complex than any other person, even the head of the city's Department of Corrections. Rikers is part of the city's 10,000-inmate jail system.

The government's key witness in the trial is Jona Rechnitz, a Los Angeles real estate developer, who testified last October that Seabrook was promised from $100,000 to $150,000 annually to steer union funds to the hedge fund.

Seabrook's lawyer has described Rechnitz as a con man and a liar.

Rechnitz testified at the first trial that he contributed $100,000 to the 2013 New York City mayoral campaign of Democrat Bill de Blasio, who won the election.

A spokesman for de Blasio has said Rechnitz's contributions had no effect on government decisions.

Richnitz testified in a cooperation deal after pleading guilty to conspiracy, saying he arranged a bribe for Seabrook and gave gifts to public officials, including de Blasio, in a bid to gain favors.

At the first trial, defense attorney Paul Shechtman praised his client's union work, saying he'd vastly improved the standing of city guards from the mid-1990s until his arrest, increasing their salaries and benefits package substantially.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.