Local Group Not Dropping Lawsuit Against Board Of Health

In less than 24 hours the state health department will vote on recent emergency provisions made to State Question 788, the legalization of medical marijuana.

But despite last week's retraction of some of the most criticized rules, a metro attorney says she and her clients aren't satisfied.

“The Department of Health needs to get in line with what they're required to do within the dictates of 788,” Attorney Rachel Bussett said.

According to Bussett, when it comes to SQ 788, Oklahomans are ready to get the ball rolling, but continue to wait.

“788 required applications be up in 30 days, notice oma.ok.gov does not have applications, they have information for applications,” Bussett said.

Even if applications were available, Bussett said some people wouldn't have access to them. According to the website applications are to be submitted online only.

“The applications can only be submitted electronically-- it assumes everybody has a smartphone, access to a computer or a scanner... which not everybody has. It assumes everybody has access to a credit card, which not everybody has,” Bussett said.

Bussett says while she agrees there are gaps in 788, she and her clients would like to see it rolled out before more changes are made.

“I think people want to see what's going to happen, I think in some ways it's beneficial to take the next 6 months with the general language and see how it works out before we go in and make more specific laws,” Bussett said.

Bussett says she isn’t sure if 788 will ever make it to special session, but she says it shouldn't keep Oklahomans from getting what they voted for.

“There's no excuse for it not to be in place other than them dragging their feet, because our lawsuit doesn't stop it. The lawsuit filed by Green The Vote doesn't stop it. They can do everything necessary within the confines of 788 by listening to the AG,” Bussett said.