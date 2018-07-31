Bodycam Video Shows Arrest Of Luther Murder Suspect

Details emerged as soon as Oklahoma County Sheriff's investigators got to a burning home on Lori Lane near Luther Monday morning.

A body was discovered near the back entrance and a resident showed up to the scene, authorities said.

The man told detectives he couldn't get ahold of his fiancé, Kristen Elizabeth Jones, or his other female roommate.

Investigators received a call from Jones’ mother, who said she was on the other line with her daughter, and merged the calls, allowing investigators to listen in.

An affidavit said Jones was "talking about having killed someone and she wanted to kill herself."

And in another phone conversation, Jones explained she had gotten into a fight with her female roommate and saw the victim had been texting her fiancé, the affidavit said.

According to court records, Jones said the victim "stabbed her in the hand" and Jones "retrieved a gun and shot ... in the back of the head.”

Investigators pinged her phone and authorities in Texas found Jones southbound on I-35 near Gainesville.

Body camera footage showed deputies as they made the arrest and found a loaded gun in Jones’ vehicle.

“I believe it was an hour and 40 minutes from the time we arrived on scene until she was in custody,” Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Investigator Paul Harmon said.

Jones confessed in the interview, according to Harmon.

But Tuesday afternoon she had nothing to say to News 9 cameras as she was booked into Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of murder, arson and desecration of a human corpse complaints.

The victim's identity still has not yet been released.

The animals seen with the suspect were taken to kennels by Cooke County sheriff's officials.