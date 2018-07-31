OKC Police Investigating A Shooting In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting in SW OKC Tuesday.

Police arrived shortly after 6 p.m. to the Portland House Apartments located in the 3900 block of S. Portland Ave.

Authorities say a male victim was shot in the leg, and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say the suspect is a black male. No other suspect descriptions have been given at this time.

