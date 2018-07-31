OCPD: 8-Year-Old Boy Returned To DHS Custody, 12-Year-Old Brother Still Missing

Oklahoma City police have responded to reports of a possible shooting in SW OKC Tuesday. Police arrived shortly after 6 p.m. to the Portland House Apartments located in the 3900 block of S. Portland. Additional information regarding possible victims is unavailable at this time. This is a developing story. News 9 and News9.com will keep you updated as more information becomes available.More >>
Two missing brothers could soon be back in state custody.More >>
