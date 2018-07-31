Mexico Governor Says ‘No Fatalities’ In Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mexico Governor Says ‘No Fatalities’ In Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an “accident” in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP) Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site where an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an “accident” in a field near the airport of Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP)

The governor of Mexico’s Durango state says are no deaths from Tuesday’s crash of an Aeromexico airliner near the state capital.

Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro writes in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident.”

The head of Mexico’s Transport Department said earlier that “the plane fell upon takeoff.” Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane.

The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

