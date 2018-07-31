Investigators still baffled by disappearance of Iowa student

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

The top FBI official in Nevada said his agency's report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip is in the finishing stages but won't be released until after the Oct. 1 anniversary.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). File - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division of the FBI, responds to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas.

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Police officers stand in front of a building where there was a shooting with multiple fatalities in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group.

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16.

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti.

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn, Iowa.

San Francisco Bay Area authorities have arrested a man suspected of punching a subway passenger who died of head injuries this month in one of three recent homicides in the region's subway train stations.

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP, File). File - In this July 21, 2018, file frame from surveillance video provided by Bay Area Rapid Transit, a suspect accused of fatally punching a man on the platform of the Bay Fair BART Station walks on a train in San Francisco.

A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley). Kevin Winker of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation speaks about the disappearance of 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts during a news conference Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Winker says in...

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) - Blake and Dalton Jack were planning to leave their small Iowa town Wednesday for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Dominican Republic.

Blake, 23, was planning to marry his fiancee in a beachside ceremony in front of Dalton, 20, and Dalton's longtime girlfriend, Mollie Tibbetts. Blake jokingly told his brother that he should propose to Tibbetts, his high school sweetheart, during the trip.

What should have been one of the happiest weeks of their lives has turned into a nightmare. Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, hasn't been seen since going for an evening jog on July 18 in Brooklyn, a community of about 1,400 people where she was living this summer with the Jacks in a farmhouse. And now the Jacks find themselves facing scrutiny over whether they had anything to do with Tibbetts' disappearance, which has baffled investigators.

The morning after she disappeared, Tibbetts' family reported her missing after she didn't show up to her job at a daycare center in a nearby town.

At a news conference Tuesday, Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said investigators haven't drawn any conclusions about what happened to Tibbetts other than that disappearing on her own "is not consistent with her past."

He said dozens of investigators from his agency, the FBI and local law enforcement are working on the case, and that they haven't ruled out any possibilities and are checking out every lead they receive.

Blake Jack told The Associated Press on Tuesday that on July 18, he was visiting his fiancee, Aimee Houghton, in Ames, where she is working this summer. He said his brother was working a job for their family construction company about 100 miles away in Dubuque.

He said Tibbetts was taking care of his dogs while they were out of town.

"But what she was doing that night, I have no idea," he said, standing in the driveway of the home.

Blake Jack said the scrutiny on him and his brother is unwarranted, saying that investigators have confirmed their whereabouts on the night Tibbetts vanished. He said the speculation is hurtful, but "the people in this community know the truth."

"We know something had to have happened to her," he said.

Blake Jack repeatedly urged anyone who saw anything unusual - "big or small" - to report it to the authorities. He said his cancelled wedding plans were nothing compared to what the whole community was going through.

Neighbor Dave Collum, a retired maintenance director for the school district, said he was interviewed by investigators who told him that data from Tibbetts' Fitbit showed she jogged past his home that evening and made it home from the run safely. He said investigators told him she was doing homework on her computer later that evening.

Winker declined to confirm that claim at the news conference. He said investigators have a timeline but would not confirm or deny case facts so as not to jeopardize the case.

Collum said he often saw Tibbetts running in the neighborhood but didn't on the night she vanished. He has known her family for years and often sat near them during Mass at the local Catholic church. He said she's not the type of person who would run away, and that he's worried she was the victim of a stalker or a random abduction.

Collum has joined hundreds of other volunteers in searching the area's cornfields and buildings for Tibbetts. He put a magnet with her face on it on his red pickup truck, so he could have a reminder of her every time he gets into it.

"Everybody in town is still trying," he said. "It's sad."

Follow Ryan J. Foley on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rjfoley

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.