California subway killing suspect turns himself in to cops

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.

Los Angeles police have released a video showing officers fatally shooting an armed suspect and a woman he was holding hostage.

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...

(Los Angeles Police Department via AP). This still image taken from a body camera video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a Los Angeles Police Officer confronting an armed suspect in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 16...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.

A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. A second lawsuit has been filed by members of her family who lost nine relatives when the bo...

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. A second lawsuit has been filed by members of her family who lost nine relatives when the bo...

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.

A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators say they still don't know what happened to a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished nearly two weeks ago.

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...

(Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP). This undated photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of ...

San Francisco Bay Area authorities have arrested a man suspected of punching a subway passenger who died of head injuries this month in one of three recent homicides in the region's subway train stations.

San Francisco Bay Area authorities have arrested a man suspected of punching a subway passenger who died of head injuries this month in one of three recent homicides in the region's subway train stations.

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP, File). File - In this July 21, 2018, file frame from surveillance video provided by Bay Area Rapid Transit, a suspect accused of fatally punching a man on the platform of the Bay Fair BART Station walks on a train in San...

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP, File). File - In this July 21, 2018, file frame from surveillance video provided by Bay Area Rapid Transit, a suspect accused of fatally punching a man on the platform of the Bay Fair BART Station walks on a train in San...

(Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP, File). File - In this July 21, 2018, file frame from surveillance video provided by Bay Area Rapid Transit, a suspect accused of fatally punching a man on the platform of the Bay Fair BART Station walks on a train in San...

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco Bay Area authorities have arrested a man suspected of punching a subway passenger who died of head injuries this month in one of three recent homicides in the region's subway train stations.

Jashawn Combs, 24, turned himself in after police circulated photos of the July 21 assault captured on surveillance cameras, Bay Area Rapid Transit spokesman Chris Filippi said Monday.

Transit police said a suspect punched Don Stevens once in the head with a closed fist on a subway platform. Stevens, 47, fell and struck his head on the concrete floor. A coroner said Stevens, who was homeless, died of head injuries.

Filippi said Combs was accompanied by family members when he turned himself in, but did not know if a lawyer was present. He was booked on suspicion of murder and Alameda County Jail records did not indicate if Combs is represented by an attorney.

Investigators said the surveillance video shows Stevens and an unidentified passenger arguing as they got off a train in the city of San Leandro next to Oakland.

The video then shows a suspect police allege is Combs punching Stevens on the platform. The video suggests Combs did not know Stevens or the unidentified passenger, BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said last week.

Stevens' death happened the day before an Oakland teen was stabbed to death and her sister was seriously injured as they tried to change subway trains.

John Lee Cowell, a 27-year-old transient with a history of violence was arrested and charged with the murder of Nia Wilson, 18, and the attempted murder of her sister Letifah Wilson. Rojas said it appeared that the attack was "random and unprovoked" but an investigation is still underway.

Cowell has been assigned a public defender from Alameda county, but the public defender's office did not immediately return a telephone message Tuesday seeking comment.

In a third attack on the subway system this month, another passenger died July 22 from injuries sustained four days earlier during an on a train platform.

Abdul Bey, 20, was arrested on a battery charge after he allegedly got into a fight with Gerald Bisbee, 51, on a train on July 18. Bisbee left the train with a bloody lip and small cut on the back of his knee.

Bisbee sought medical attention the next day after falling ill. He was examined, treated and discharged that night and found dead in his home July 20. Police said he died from an infection of the knee wound.

Bey is represented by the Contra Costa County public defender's office, which did not immediately return a telephone message Tuesday seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.