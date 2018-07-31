Metro Teachers Cut Students’ Hair For Back To School

OKC students head back to class Wednesday, so a few teachers decided to spend their Tuesday helping the kids with their first day looks!

Some of the teachers at Parmelee Elementary have professional training in styling hair and decided to put their skills to use.

This is the second year that Parmelee has hosted free haircuts for students, and the teachers say they love to help the families they serve in any way they can.

