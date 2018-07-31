Metro Teachers Cut Students’ Hair For Back To School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Teachers Cut Students’ Hair For Back To School

Posted: Updated:
OKC students head back to class Wednesday, so a few teachers decided to spend their Tuesday helping the kids with their first day looks! OKC students head back to class Wednesday, so a few teachers decided to spend their Tuesday helping the kids with their first day looks!
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC students head back to class Wednesday, so a few teachers decided to spend their Tuesday helping the kids with their first day looks!

Some of the teachers at Parmelee Elementary have professional training in styling hair and decided to put their skills to use.

This is the second year that Parmelee has hosted free haircuts for students, and the teachers say they love to help the families they serve in any way they can.

News 9's Jessi Mitchell will have more on this story tonight on News 9 at 6 p.m.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.