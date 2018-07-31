Oklahoma fatal shooting victim identified as 61-year-old man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma fatal shooting victim identified as 61-year-old man

Posted: Updated:

PERKINS, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma have identified a 61-year-old man who authorities say was shot to death by his son in north-central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 61-year-old Thomas Richard Craine died of an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday at his home in Perkins, about 44 miles (71 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says Craine was allegedly shot and killed by his son, who lived with his father in the Payne County city.

Officials say the son has not been arrested and that the events that led up to the shooting are under investigation. The OSBI says it will be up to the Payne County district attorney to decide whether to file charges in the case.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.