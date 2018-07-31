Cheyenne Frontier Days sees more spectators in the stands

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Cheyenne Frontier Days organizers say overall attendance increased by about 9,000 over last year.

The Wyoming Eagle Tribune reported Tuesday that about 544,000 people attended the 122nd annual outdoor rodeo event this year.

That number is up from 2017, when about 535,000 people attended.

The most attended day this year was Saturday with about 14,000 attendees.

The festivities kicked off July 20 with a Wild West Show that featured cavalry, horse-drawn artillery demonstrations, antique cars, carriages, trick riding and trick ropers.

More than 1,200 contestants competed for a chance to enter the Cheyenne Frontier Days championships for a total of $840,031 in prize money.

The competitor who made the most money was steer wrestler Levi Rudd from Oklahoma, who earned about $21,400 by week's end.

