OSBI Identifies Perkins Man Killed Sunday

PERKINS, Oklahoma -

The man killed Sunday in Perkins has been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Thomas Richard Craine, 61, was reportedly shot and killed by his son, Jerry Ray Craine, 36, at their residence at 129 Payne Street in Perkins, OSBI reported.

OSBI agents are investigating what led up to the shooting and said they are not releasing further details at this time.

No arrests have been made. 

The Payne County district attorney's office will determine if charges will be filed in this case.

