Late Night House Fire Extinguished In NE OKC

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City, late Monday evening.

Crews first arrived at the structure near northeast 50th street and Prospect Avenue around midnight. Although the homeowner reported everyone to be out of the house, a search was done to confirm the report.

Firefighters located in the attic and quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire was small and appeared to be caused by an electrical malfunction in the attic space. The quick action of first arriving firefighters limited fire damage to the area of origin, minimizing damage to the overall structure.

No injuries were reported.

Damages to the structure were reported at $250,000 while content loss was reported at $5,000.