Capitol Hill And Northwest Classen Show Off New Cafeterias

A couple of high school cafeterias in the Oklahoma City are getting a facelift.

Our crews got a behind-the-scenes look at the changes at Capitol Hill and Northwest Classen High Schools. School Administrators said the changes have been long awaited and they hope will make lunch more inviting for students.

The updates at Capitol Hill are clear as soon as you step foot inside the cafeteria. But district staff have more changes in mind.

Phase 2 includes updates to the serving line and Phase 3 entails upgrading behind-the-scenes cooking appliances and tools.

Overall students will be able to enjoy a more efficient lunch period and more instruction time.

"We added almost 150 seats and that allows us to go down to 2 lunches which is going to allow us to shrink the amount of time that kids are eating still with plenty of time to get everything done but increase the amount of time they spend in the classroom," said Adam Jewell, Capitol Hill H.S. Principal.

OKC Public Schools will be hold a grand opening for cafeteria's at Capitol Hill and Northwest Classen sometime this week, just in time for the first day of school in the district Wednesday.