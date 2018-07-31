Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

    Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:51:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...
    Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>
    Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.More >>

  • Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

    Don't call dolphin hybrid spotted off Hawaii a 'wholphin'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:51:36 GMT
    (Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>
    In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.More >>

  • Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices

    Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:51:27 GMT
    (Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant...More >>
    A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy."

Speaking Monday on Fox News' "OBJECTified ," the 78-year-old said the odds are 50/50, "and a little less," he won't return to the game show he's hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020.

He noted he'll be 80 and will have hosted the show for 36 years. Trebek says he'll continue if he's still enjoying it and "not making too many mistakes." But he also wants to make an "intelligent decision" when it's time to hang it up.

Trebek says he suggested to the producer to consider Alex Faust, who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, as a replacement. He also suggested attorney and commentator Laura Coates.

"Jeopardy" went on hiatus after Trebek underwent brain surgery late last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.