Film inclusion report says rhetoric doesn't equal results

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...

Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.

(Lucasfilm via AP). This image released by Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative ...

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Tia Agnew, co-founder and CEO of New Day Craft, an Indianapolis-based producer of mead and cider, poses in the tasting room in Indianapolis, Monday, July 30, 2018. Agnew said she was excited to put up her "Open to All" window...

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

Facebook is investing heavily in fixing problems with data privacy and fake news proliferation and even though not everyone is convinced of the solutions, they could ultimately make the social media service better for its 2.2 billion users.

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released Tuesday says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed. The most popular movies are still largely the domain of white, straight, able-bodied men, both in front of the camera and behind.

The percentage of female characters with speaking parts in the top 100 films has remained largely unchanged at or around 30 percent over the past decade, according to the report released Tuesday. And in survey of the top 100 films of 2017, a year in which the top three were the female-led "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," ''Beauty and the Beast" and "Wonder Woman," only 33 featured women in a lead or co-lead. Four of those were from an underrepresented group, and five were over the age of 45.

Women of color are still among the most marginalized, which the report calls an epidemic of invisibility. In 2017, 64 of the top 100 films did not include a single Latina character, 65 were missing Asian females, and 43 were devoid of any black female characters. 78 films were without a female character with a disability and 94 absent of an LGBT female. The report calls it an epidemic of invisibility.

"It was an unprecedented year where you had the top spots at the domestic box office driven by female leads, and yet we find ourselves in another year where almost nothing has changed." said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founding Director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. "In the aggregate, Hollywood isn't embracing any solution. It's business as usual or embracing the status quo as usual."

The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative has been tracking and examining the top 100 films every year since 2007 leading to a database of 1,100 films and 48,757 characters.

And while the Time's Up and #MeToo movements have affected every level of the entertainment industry over the past nine months, any statistically significant impact will likely not be seen on screen for another year or more.

"As Time's Up focuses on safety, equity and dignity, we need to be looking to 2019 and 2020 for the major changes where Time's Up exerts its influence and we see a shift in hiring practices for the first time," Smith said. "Until hiring changes, these numbers will not move."

The report suggests solutions like the "just add five" concept, which advocates for adding five speaking roles for women in every script to achieve gender equity by 2020, or the inclusion rider, which is a contract addendum requiring studios to hire a diverse crew and cast for a project. Frances McDormand popularized the term by mentioning it in her Oscars acceptance speech.

Although many in the industry have embraced the concept of inclusion riders, like Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Paul Feig and others who run production companies, some have criticized the idea saying it is potentially illegal. Smith says that the critics misunderstand the concept and should speak to employment attorneys to understand how to execute it.

"The spirit of the inclusion rider was to get people to realize that the world we see on screen is imbalanced and there are ways to address this," Smith said. "The solution is to hire differently. An inclusion rider isn't needed to do that."

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.