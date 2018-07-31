One Injured By Drive-By Shooting In NE OKC

An overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police said the shooting took place near Northeast 24th and Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the victim in this shooting was found when a police officer pulled a car over around 1:30 a.m.

The officer noticed the car because it had a flat tire.

Officers found broken glass and shell casings near Northeast 29th and King, about half a mile away.

Police are working to get more information about what led up to the shooting.They did say the car involved had two males inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.