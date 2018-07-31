Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.

(California Highway Patrol via AP). In this photo released July 28, 2018, by the California Highway Patrol, Sergeant David Fawson holds a month-old fawn that was located by Cal Fire without a mother inside the Carr Fire line near Redding, Calif. Sawson...

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake t...

Levi's and Yelp join coalition of businesses and cities that pledge not to discriminate.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Tia Agnew, co-founder and CEO of New Day Craft, an Indianapolis-based producer of mead and cider, poses in the tasting room in Indianapolis, Monday, July 30, 2018. Agnew said she was excited to put up her "Open to All" window...

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

(Mercy For Animals via AP). This frame grab from a video provided by Mercy for Animals shows a pig in an undercover video released by the group. The recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to the world's largest meat ...

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - This Nov. 9, 2017, file photo shows the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Penn State University's main campus in State College, Pa. During a Tuesday, July 31, 2018, sentencing hearing, a judge is schedu...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,...

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing last year will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Ryan Burke will learn his punishment after pleading guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations.

The 21-year-old Scranton resident is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges over the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, died after consuming a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffering a series of falls that left him with a fractured skull and severe abdominal injuries.

Other defendants face trial in February.

Court documents say Burke was an active participant in the bid acceptance night events at the fraternity, including providing alcohol to Piazza and others who had just signed up as pledges.

Burke was the rush chairman and in charge of recruiting new members. A prosecution sentencing memo filed last week said Burke lined up the pledges single-file and marched them into the basement, "where the alcohol-fueled hazing would ensue."

The memo says Burke walked around the basement with a bottle of vodka for the pledges in one hand, supplying Piazza and three others with vodka over a 10-minute period. The hazing counts and four of the five alcohol violations relate to those events. Burke also pleaded guilty to underage drinking.

After Piazza fell down the basement stairs and had to be carried to a first-floor sofa, Burke "appeared unconcerned," prosecutors wrote.

"He is seen playfully hoisting a girl over his shoulders, jumping on the sofa next to Piazza, and then rolling over and on top of Piazza as he is getting up before leaving the room. He leaves Piazza to be dealt with by others," according to the sentencing memo.

When Burke was first charged in November, he also was accused of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, but the attorney general's office dropped the most serious charges in April and then a district judge dismissed some other counts.

