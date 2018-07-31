Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the military

President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security funding

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island

Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."

Trump says he would 'certainly meet' with Iran's Rouhani

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

The father of a New York City man suspected of fatally shooting his 6-year-old son and two women in a murder-suicide says he was in a bitter custody dispute and his ex-wife was getting ready to take the boy overseas.

A recently released undercover video showing pigs being abused at a supplier to meat giant JBS also highlights practices that are still common but slowly being changed in the pork industry, like keeping pregnant pigs in narrow cages.

The top FBI official in Nevada said his agency's report about the shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip is in the finishing stages but won't be released until after the Oct. 1 anniversary.

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species.

A CHP officer who rescued a month-old fawn from a Northern California wildfire has become an internet sensation.

A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes.

Despite enthusiastic discourse around diversity in film, a report from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative says when it comes to the numbers, little has changed.

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A Penn State fraternity member who plied a pledge with vodka the night he was fatally injured in a series of falls avoided jail time Tuesday when a judge sentenced him to three months of house arrest.

Ryan Burke, who had pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations, apologized to the parents of Tim Piazza, who died in February 2017 after a night of drinking and hazing in the Beta Theta Pi house.

Burke said he was "truly sorry" and accepted responsibility for his role in the events that led to Piazza's death from severe head and abdominal injuries he suffered the night he accepted a pledge bid.

Centre County Judge Brian Marshall also gave Burke 27 months of probation, fined him more than $3,000 and ordered 100 hours of community service.

"The court was shocked by what happened that night," Marshall said, adding he was "mindful that there were many involved."

Burke's defense attorney, Philip Masorti, said afterward he thought the sentence was fair.

"This was an accident that nobody wanted to happen," he told Marshall. "It led to a tragic death."

Burke, 21, of Scranton, is the only one so far to plead guilty in the case, in which more than two dozen members of the now-closed fraternity face charges. A hearing for some others is planned for next month, and trial for at least some will be in February.

Prosecutor Brian Zarallo with the attorney general's office said Burke took a leading role in what occurred, as he led the fraternity's effort to recruit new members and physically led them into a drinking station "gauntlet" that began a night of heavy drinking that was captured on the building's elaborate video security system.

Piazza "didn't know what was waiting for him," that night, Zarallo said. "The defendant did. The defendant knew exactly what was waiting for him."

He played a videotape in which a ball cap-wearing Burke could be identified plying the wannabe members with a bottle of 80-proof vodka, and said Burke seemed nonchalant about Piazza's medical condition after he endured a bad fall down the basement steps.

Burke "can't be bothered" and left Piazza for others to deal with him, Zarallo said, describing his actions as callous.

"This is a big joke to these people," Zarallo said, telling the judge that five pledges vomited that night and one other injured an ankle.

Piazza's parents, who have become anti-hazing advocates, recounted the horror of being summoned to the hospital to find their son with a range of visible and very severe injuries, not far from the death that would soon follow.

"All he was trying to do was join an organization and make new friends," said his father, Jim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Jim Piazza credited Burke for pleading guilty, but noted that occurred after a judge ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

"This group of fraternity brothers was playing Russian roulette with the pledges," he told Marshall. "Tim just happened to catch a bullet."

Masorti disputed that his client acted callously and said Tim Piazza made free choices - to attend the event, to go through the gauntlet and to drink. He focused on events that occurred after Burke had left, when members found Piazza unconscious beneath a makeshift basement bar the next morning and waited 40 minutes to summon help.

"Tim Piazza got drunk, that's a fact. He fell down the steps, that's a fact. He was not properly cared for, and he died from his injuries from a fall," Masorti said.

When Burke was first charged in November, he also was accused of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, but the attorney general's office dropped the most serious charges in April and a district judge subsequently dismissed some other counts.

