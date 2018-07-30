My 2 Cents: TSA Secret Program: Quiet Skies

Have you heard about the Transportation Safety Administration's secret program called "Quiet Skies?"

The Boston Globe reported on it this weekend, but "Quiet Skies" has been going on since 2010.

The Globe described it as Federal Air Marshals tracking ordinary citizens, actually watching them at times, as they go through their travel.

The TSA says they are not targeting ordinary citizens, but certain passengers who's travel habits fit into a certain pattern, may be more closely observed in flight.

The Air Marshal may note if the passenger makes an unusual number of trips to the lavatory, they're gripping their bag too tightly, or they're fidgety.

Mind you these are people who've broken no laws, don't have any known connection to terrorism activities, and some Air Marshals told the Globe it's a waste of resources.

Some others are shocked that American's privacy is being invaded by this in-flight surveillance, I'd be shocked if it wasn't happening.

I've always assumed I'm being watched when I travel from the moment I park my car to the moment I reclaim my baggage.

We're pretty vulnerable when we board a jetliner, and if there's someone on my flight that fits a unique travel algorithm I'm comforted to know that an Air Marshal on my flight might have an eye on them.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.