Road Rage Incident Leaves Bethany Couple Injured

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
BETHANY, Oklahoma -

A violent road rage incident in Bethany left a couple bloodied and beaten on the side of the road.

Now, police are looking for suspects.

The incident happened early morning Tuesday, July 24.

Police say a couple was walking from an OnCue on Rockwell when a cream-colored car sped past them.

The female victim, Kandee Ford, said she yelled out for the driver to slow down.

According to the victims, the suspects jumped out of the car and began beating them.

“At that time the vehicle circled the block and then two black males jumped out and started beating him,” Lt. Angelo Orifice with Bethany Police said.

By the time the suspects took off, the male victim, Joshua Wright, was severely beaten.

“Come to find out he has a broken jaw on both sides of his face,” Orifice said.

The woman was also hit but is doing ok.

Police say Ford was cooperative and described what happened as best she could.

“Right now, all we know is that there are two black males who are possibly driving a tan Ford Taurus,” Orifice said.

Police are asking for help figuring out who the suspects are.

In the meantime, they're waiting for the male victim to recover enough to provide some answers, nearly a week after he was attacked in the first place.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
