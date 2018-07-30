Husband Sues Wife’s Lover, Judge Awards Him $8.8 Million - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Husband Sues Wife’s Lover, Judge Awards Him $8.8 Million

DURHAM, North Carolina -

A judge says a Texas man's affair with a North Carolina man's wife should cost him nearly $9 million. The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and an obscure law called "alienation of affection."  The law exists in six states, including North Carolina, WSOC-TV reports.

"What I've endured, I've compared it to a nuclear bomb going on around my surroundings," King said, according to the station.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King's company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company. Huizar's attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings' marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

The judge said it was "a textbook case" of how not to end a marriage in North Carolina , the Herald-Sun reports. 

Huizar plans to appeal.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

