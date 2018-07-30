OCPD Asking For Public's Help After Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on the northwest side of the metro.

They need the public's help finding the driver responsible for the death of 86-year-old Mark Ryan.

Residents near NW 36th and Tulsa, the area where the victim was killed, said drivers often speed and even race on the street.

“Every now and then you can hear people drag racing up and down the street here,” said Rick Kelly, resident.

The 86-year-old man's home faces NW 36th street. Kelly drowns out the noise of traffic by staying inside and playing music but when he has to get out, he has to walk.

“I don’t have a car but I have to walk to the stores on 39th and Tulsa,” said Kelly. “Crossing that street is one place I’m super careful.”

He said at night the street can be even more dangerous.

Ryan was hit and killed about 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was crossing northbound near NW 36th and Tulsa when the driver of an SUV hit him. Police do not have a tag number or a driver description but said the SUV is described as a red or burgundy Ford Explorer.

“(The) vehicle kept right on driving,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “(They) did not stop to check on the condition of the victim.”

Residents in the area have seen car crashes before but never involving a pedestrian.

Investigators are asking witnesses to come forward if they know anything about the hit-and-run driver or the SUV.

“At this time, there have been no arrests made in the case,” said Knight. “Anyone who might have been there or seen this or might have information on this crash we want to hear from them through Crime Stoppers.”

The number to leave a Crime Stoppers tip is 405-235-7300.