OCSO: Homicide Investigation Underway, Body Discovered Near Luther

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon.

According to report, a body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. following a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in Oklahoma County.

Authorities believe the victim’s roommate is a possible suspect. Officials learned the victim's roommate was headed to Texas.

Texas deputies apprehended the roommate around 12:30 p.m. during a traffic stop. OSCO investigators will interview the roommate.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as they become available.