Great white shark caught off beach

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...
Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.More >>
(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...
Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.More >>
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Tia Coleman stands during a musical selection during a funeral for her husband, Glenn Coleman and children, Reece Coleman, Evan Coleman and Arya Coleman, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. Nine members of the Coleman f...
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) - Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.
Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.
Lorello had caught the fish Sunday morning three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The shark was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.
Lorello's photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have been shared over 23,000 times. One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crewmembers approach it to send it back into the Atlantic. Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has "never experienced" anything like this in his two decades as a fisherman.
