Fisherman lands lively 400-pound shark off coast

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

The head of the Minneapolis police union says that body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

Two more women are suing a New Jersey university for being partly to blame for alleged sexual assaults after they say school officials turned a blind eye to an unsanctioned fraternity known for underage drinking and sexual misconduct.

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.

By SARAH BETANCOURT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - No, this is not Sharknado. Great white sharks have had run-ins with New England boats this week. Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode Island.

Inside, a 6-foot-long great white shark was showing off its teeth and moving about, very much alive.

Lorello had caught the shark Sunday morning while squid fishing three-quarters of a mile from Misquamicut Beach. The fish was on the boat for less than 10 minutes, and then quickly released back into the water.

Lorello's photos and videos of the brief catch on Facebook have had over 1 million views. One of the videos shows the shark thrashing on board the boat as crew members approach it to send it back into the Atlantic. Lorello says he thinks the fish was about 400 to 500 pounds, and has never experienced anything like this in his two decades as a fisherman.

"I've been fishing for 20 years," Lorello said, "but I've never heard of something like this." He said the shark "flopped around" as crew members figured out how to release it. They used a crane attached to the boat to lift the shark back into the water, as a man yelled "plenty of life in him," narrating one of several Facebook videos.

He did say great white shark populations are higher in Massachusetts, where there is a large population of seals.

Up in Massachusetts, a second shark was not so lucky on Saturday. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted photos on its Facebook page of a dead 9-foot, 657-pound great white shark caught in a gill net off the coast of Scituate on Saturday, saying it had been caught "unintentionally." Photos of that shark caused an uproar on social media, with some readers finding a photo of a young girl petting the upside down shark as offensive and leaving comments like, "This is not a toy!"

The conservancy commented on its page, "The photos from our post are just after the shark was picked up from the boat to be moved to the ground for scientists to collect samples. Much will be learned from this animal."

John Chisholm, a shark biologist with Massachusetts' Division of Marine Fisheries, told The Patriot Ledger remains of a striper and part of a seal were in the stomach of the shark, an immature 10-foot female great white.

Great white shark sightings are remarkably common off the New England coast. Sixteen sharks were spotted off the coast of Cape Cod in just one week earlier this summer.

