First Responders Investigate Suspicious Material At OSDH

OKLAHOMA CITY -

First responders are investigating a suspicious substance at the Oklahoma State Health Department, Oklahoma City firefighters said.

The incident was reported about 11:15 a.m. Monday at 1000 NE 10 Street.

Fire officials said the substance was found in the mail room.

OU police are the investigating agency.

No evacuations and no injuries have been reported.

    The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Monday afternoon. According to report, a body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. following a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in Oklahoma County. Authorities learned that the victim’s roommate was headed to Texas. Officials say the roommate was apprehended during a traffic stop and will be interviewed for questioning. This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as they become available.

    Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy, Sunday afternoon.  

