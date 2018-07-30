Norman Animal Welfare Holds 2-Week Long Adoption Event

The Norman Animal Welfare is holding a two-week long adoption event in celebration of National Mutt Day and International Cat Day.

All adoptions will be discounted to $10 starting Monday through Aug. 11 at the Norman Animal Welfare Center, 3428 Jenkins Avenue.

The event will be during business hours which are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (closed Wednesday, Aug. 8) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. View available animals at: http://bit.ly/2n2FCRn.