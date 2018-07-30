Norman Animal Welfare Holds 2-Week Long Adoption Event - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Norman Animal Welfare Holds 2-Week Long Adoption Event

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The Norman Animal Welfare is holding a two-week long adoption event in celebration of National Mutt Day and International Cat Day. 

All adoptions will be discounted to $10 starting Monday through Aug. 11 at the Norman Animal Welfare Center, 3428 Jenkins Avenue.

The event will be during business hours which are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (closed Wednesday, Aug. 8) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. View available animals at: http://bit.ly/2n2FCRn

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.