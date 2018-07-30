The Latest: Minneapolis cops: Feared for lives in shooting

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

US to hit NATO-ally Turkey over detained pastor, Trump says

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

Ryan opposes Rosenstein impeachment try, dooming it for now

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

Residents flee California wildfire as it tears through towns

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White House

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually unchecked

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

A 13-year-old boy who became separated from his Boy Scout group during a hiking trip in the Wyoming wilderness survived partly on bugs and tree bark for nearly 37 hours.

Police are investigating the crash of a small plane in rural Maine that killed three people.

Police are investigating the crash of a small plane in rural Maine that killed three people.

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

No charges against Minneapolis officers in black man's death

No charges against Minneapolis officers in black man's death

Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect in the killing of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

Texas police release new video of suspect in doctor slaying

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

Man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland pleads not guilty in court papers.

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...

(Anne Arundel Police via AP, File). FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis is scheduled to be in court ...

Two more women are suing a New Jersey university for being partly to blame for alleged sexual assaults after they say school officials turned a blind eye to an unsanctioned fraternity known for underage drinking and sexual misconduct.

Two more women are suing a New Jersey university for being partly to blame for alleged sexual assaults after they say school officials turned a blind eye to an unsanctioned fraternity known for underage drinking...

2 more women sue New Jersey university over alleged rapes

2 more women sue New Jersey university over alleged rapes

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California while farther north firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). San Bernardino County Fire department firefighters assess the damage to a neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

Two Atlantic City casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment will start taking sports bets this week, and another two in Mississippi will do so in mid-August.

MGM, Caesars racing to cash in on sports betting market

MGM, Caesars racing to cash in on sports betting market

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

(Minneapolis Police Department via AP). This June 23, 2018, image from multiple police cam videos provided by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a chase between Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly and suspect Thurman Blevins, in Minneapolis. Au...

(Minneapolis Police Department via AP). This June 23, 2018, image from multiple police cam videos provided by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a chase between Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly and suspect Thurman Blevins, in Minneapolis. Au...

(Anthony Souffle /Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a memorial is set up in the alley where Thurman Blevins was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Minneapolis. Authorities in Minneapolis released body camera vid...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the release of body-camera video in the June fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot an armed black man last month said they feared for their lives during a foot chase.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly told state investigators they shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins after seeing a gun clear his pocket, according to interview transcripts released Monday.

Kelly told investigators that he saw Blevins point the gun at him moments before he and Schmidt fired.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recovered a shell casing from Blevins' gun near his body.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the officers wouldn't be charged. He said Blevins' disregard for police instructions, fleeing and pointing a gun at officers justified their actions.

___

11:30 a.m.

A Minnesota prosecutor says he won't charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man last month.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 31-year-old Thurman Blevins fled from officers with a loaded handgun and refused to follow commands to stop and show his hands. Freeman said Blevins turned toward the officers with the gun in his hand before he was shot on June 23.

Freeman says there's no basis for criminal charges against the officers. He says Blevins was a danger to them and to the community.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air and into the ground on the city's north side.

Freeman made his announcement via news release after he was shouted down by community members at a news conference.

___

11 a.m.

A Minnesota prosecutor's news conference to announce a charging decision in the fatal shooting of a black man by police has ended in disarray.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was shouted down by community members as he prepared to detail his decision in the death of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins.

Blevins was shot June 23 by two Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun firing into the air and the ground.

Body-camera video released Sunday night showed Blevins fleeing from police while holding a gun. He was shot after a brief foot chase.

The police union head said earlier Monday that the video proved the officers acted reasonably.

___

10:30 a.m.

The head of the Minneapolis police union says body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Lt. Bob Kroll says 31-year-old Thurman Blevins gave officers no other option when he ran from them June 23. Kroll says Blevins pointed the gun at the officers and fired a shot.

Kroll says the officers were within their rights to fire at Blevins.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air and into the ground.

The shooting is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

___

12 a.m.

Officials in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

The city released the footage Sunday night. It shows Officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt chasing Thurman Blevins on foot June 23. Blevins was shot after the pursuit turned down an alley.

Both officers fired their weapons, and a handgun appears on the ground next to Blevins after he's shot. Kelly and Schmidt are on paid administrative leave.

Sydnee Brown, a cousin of Blevins, told the Star Tribune that the video confirms her belief that he was not a threat to the officers. She added that they "didn't view him as a human being."

The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.